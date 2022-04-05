2022 Brand Survey Feedvisor

Brands, Amazon, and the Changing Landscape of E-Marketplaces

A Survey of 1,000+ Brands with Insights, Opportunities, and Challenges in E-Commerce Marketplaces

A Comprehensive Look into Top Performing Brand Strategies and Challenges in 2022

By Marissa Incitti April 5, 2022

Has Amazon remained a key component of brands’ strategies? With a wider range of companies and products now in the marketplace, consumers have more choices than ever before, challenging both the services and logistics of traditional retail. 

Leverage the groundbreaking insights in this report to benchmark your performance, understand key trends, and optimize your e-commerce strategy for 2022 success.

In its fourth annual installation, “Brands, Amazon, and the Changing Landscape of E-Marketplaces,” over 1,000 leading U.S. brands and their evolving relationships with Amazon and e-marketplaces are documented. Dive deep into brands’ advertising and media strategies, challenges, as well as critical areas of competition and opportunity.

What Will You Discover in the Report?

58% of brands see a great deal of value in Amazon Advertising, the highest percentage to date.

  • How e-commerce brands allocate their advertising and media spend across key channels and which types drive the highest RoAS
  • Which challenges are brands facing when selling on Amazon and other online marketplaces
  • What brands see as their most significant source of opportunity and expansion and how you should prepare your business in 2022

See All
